BMO Capital Markets Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price target (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,947.54.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,309.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,166.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,193.99. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,256.38 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.8% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.