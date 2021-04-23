BMO Capital Markets Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.93% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price target (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,947.54.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,309.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,166.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,193.99. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,256.38 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.
In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.8% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
