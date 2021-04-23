BMO Capital Markets Raises SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $150.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

NYSE:SAP opened at $143.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.09.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SAP will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $6,555,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,596,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,943,000.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

