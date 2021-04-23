BMO Capital Markets Raises SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $150.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.
NYSE:SAP opened at $143.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.09.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $6,555,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,596,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,943,000.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
