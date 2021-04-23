BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 80.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PDS. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC started coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

NYSE:PDS traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.90. 1,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,983. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $331.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 3.20.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. Precision Drilling’s revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 23.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 335,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 62,977 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $919,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 51,014 shares during the last quarter.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

