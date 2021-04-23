BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.76

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €43.76 ($51.48) and traded as high as €51.58 ($60.68). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €50.36 ($59.25), with a volume of 3,159,906 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.20 ($53.18) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €55.99 ($65.87).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

