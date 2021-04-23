BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.54

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.70.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas restated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded BNP Paribas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

