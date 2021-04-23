Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.14

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$34.14 and traded as high as C$37.37. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$37.13, with a volume of 131,753 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEI.UN shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.75 to C$41.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Boardwalk REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.14. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

