Boenning Scattergood Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $881.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.62. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,133,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 324,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after buying an additional 62,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after buying an additional 40,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,850,000 after buying an additional 38,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 36,576 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

