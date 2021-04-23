Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 7,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 295,205 shares.The stock last traded at $24.12 and had previously closed at $24.01.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOLT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($14.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($12.78).

In other Bolt Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar Engleman bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 552,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,000 over the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

