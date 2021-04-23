BOLT Price Hits $0.0117 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BOLT has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. BOLT has a market capitalization of $11.55 million and $811,922.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00068062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00018950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00092782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.93 or 0.00677881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.66 or 0.08169363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00051821 BTC.

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

