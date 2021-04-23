BOMB (BOMB) Reaches Market Cap of $3.34 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar. One BOMB coin can now be bought for $3.67 or 0.00007444 BTC on major exchanges. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $232,487.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,587.56 or 1.00452251 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00037199 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.15 or 0.00133999 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000889 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002069 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 910,095 coins and its circulating supply is 909,307 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.