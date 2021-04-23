Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Stake Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,155 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter valued at $197,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCEI shares. Truist upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The company has a market capitalization of $624.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.