Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.52

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.52 and traded as high as C$3.36. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at C$3.32, with a volume of 3,501 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNE. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bonterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.63.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.52, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$111.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.36.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$31.76 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.