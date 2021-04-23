BonusCloud Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $63,065.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BonusCloud has traded down 44.9% against the US dollar. One BonusCloud coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00067914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00018861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00092162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.96 or 0.00658062 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00051728 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,844.11 or 0.07713385 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 coins. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

BonusCloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

