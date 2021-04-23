Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,269.53.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in shares of Booking by 8,402.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 76,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,347.05 on Friday. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,303.25 and a twelve month high of $2,489.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,366.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,116.65. The company has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $23.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

