Boolberry Hits Market Capitalization of $127,356.70 (BBR)

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, Boolberry has traded 88.8% lower against the US dollar. Boolberry has a market cap of $127,356.70 and approximately $13.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boolberry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boolberry alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $348.37 or 0.00686540 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 62.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005747 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000548 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 89.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boolberry Coin Profile

Boolberry (CRYPTO:BBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boolberry’s official website is boolberry.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Boolberry is a wild Keccak algorithm PoW crypto coin. The block interval, or target, is set to 120 seconds. The total number of coins is limited to approximately 18.5 million and the block reward reduces in a variable manner with shortening time spans between reductions. “

Boolberry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boolberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boolberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boolberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boolberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.