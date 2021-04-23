Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Holdings Lessened by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,992 shares during the quarter. Boot Barn accounts for about 2.8% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Boot Barn worth $23,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

BOOT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 58,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total value of $3,310,001.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,057.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 194,233 shares of company stock valued at $11,365,252 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOOT opened at $68.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $70.05.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

