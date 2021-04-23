BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.89

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.89 and last traded at $50.78, with a volume of 14728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.54.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average of $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 9.6% in the third quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 151,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

