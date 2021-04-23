BOScoin Trading Down 26.9% This Week (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. BOScoin has a total market cap of $3.69 million and $4,906.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000140 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

