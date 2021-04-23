Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

NASDAQ BPFH traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.93. 12,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,987. Boston Private Financial has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BPFH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Boston Private Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

