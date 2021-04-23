botXcoin 1-Day Volume Hits $217,487.00 (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One botXcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, botXcoin has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar. botXcoin has a total market capitalization of $206.95 million and $217,487.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get botXcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00066332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00018913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00091582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00051951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.61 or 0.00658139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,803.42 or 0.07664055 BTC.

botXcoin Coin Profile

botXcoin (CRYPTO:BOTX) is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog . The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

Buying and Selling botXcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for botXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for botXcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.