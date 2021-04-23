Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $13.45 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,346 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.2% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after buying an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,932.96.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,309.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,166.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3,193.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.