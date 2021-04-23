Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Purchased by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 688,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,805 shares during the period. BOX makes up 1.9% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of BOX worth $15,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,004,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,202 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in BOX by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,976,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,383 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BOX by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,705,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,038,000 after acquiring an additional 314,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BOX by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BOX by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,645,000 after acquiring an additional 216,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $26.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

