BOX Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.63 Million (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 63% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $6.63 million and approximately $5,653.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOX Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0664 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00012774 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.19 or 0.00406641 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002153 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004138 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.