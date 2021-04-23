Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.16

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $67.16 and last traded at $66.89, with a volume of 19385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.59.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $635.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.