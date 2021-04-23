Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Brambles in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Moulder now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of Brambles stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85. Brambles has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $17.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.5519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Brambles’s payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

