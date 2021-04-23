Bread Hits Market Capitalization of $24.70 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Bread coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bread has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bread has a market capitalization of $24.70 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00067950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00019317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00092847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.55 or 0.00669494 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00052125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.60 or 0.08112840 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.