Breiter Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,289 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 3.0% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.53.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,663,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,999,652. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $240.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.