Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 453.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.7% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.10 and its 200-day moving average is $125.09. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.72 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

