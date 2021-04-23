Bright Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:BLTS) Trading Down 1%

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)’s stock price traded down 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. 11,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 72,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Bright Lights Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.