Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Brilliance China Automotive in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brilliance China Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCAUY opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93. Brilliance China Automotive has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

