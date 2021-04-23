Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,159 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.34. The stock had a trading volume of 336,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,398,976. The company has a market capitalization of $148.20 billion, a PE ratio of -602.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

