Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1,129.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,210 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 2.4% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.19. 298,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,398,976. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $147.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -602.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

