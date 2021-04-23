Britvic (LON:BVIC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $806.87

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 806.87 ($10.54) and traded as high as GBX 880 ($11.50). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 877 ($11.46), with a volume of 264,077 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on BVIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 930 ($12.15).

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 843.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 806.87. The stock has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

