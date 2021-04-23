Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.78

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.78 and last traded at $24.62, with a volume of 10603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BTVCY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

