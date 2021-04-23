Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Decreased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Broadcom by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,591,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in Broadcom by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total transaction of $246,248.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,502,617. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $455.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $185.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.64. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.75 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

