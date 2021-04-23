Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 95,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 17,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 298.4% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 19,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

BR stock opened at $161.28 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $163.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.66 and a 200-day moving average of $147.80.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BR. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

