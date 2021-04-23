Brokerages Anticipate Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. Aptose Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APTO shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

APTO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 492,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,037. The company has a market cap of $454.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

