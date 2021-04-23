Brokerages Anticipate Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.80 Million

Brokerages predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will report $18.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.00 million and the lowest is $17.60 million. Arcus Biosciences posted sales of $1.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 974.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year sales of $101.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $176.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $42.37 million, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $57.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc purchased 5,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Grossman sold 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $74,508.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,075.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 348,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 219,366 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,057,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,501,000 after acquiring an additional 125,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after acquiring an additional 57,284 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.85. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

