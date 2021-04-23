Brokerages Anticipate Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. Bassett Furniture Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSET. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

NASDAQ BSET traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 59,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $28.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

In other news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

