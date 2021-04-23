Brokerages Anticipate Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021


Wall Street brokerages forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.08. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

