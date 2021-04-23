Brokerages Anticipate Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Brokerages predict that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Evolent Health posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evolent Health.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $271.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.60 million.

EVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,602,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,804,000 after purchasing an additional 320,848 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,102,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,760,000 after buying an additional 347,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,012,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,262,000 after buying an additional 151,691 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 980,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at $15,623,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVH opened at $20.16 on Friday. Evolent Health has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.