Brokerages Anticipate Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021


Wall Street analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Fiesta Restaurant Group posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.30 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%.

FRGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 430.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 26,879 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 224,104 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 44,931 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000.

FRGI traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $14.41. 128,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,058. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $378.72 million, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

