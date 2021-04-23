Brokerages Anticipate GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.13). GreenSky also reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GreenSky.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GSKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. GreenSky presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

GSKY stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. 510,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,016. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GreenSky by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,025,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,010 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after buying an additional 1,662,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GreenSky by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,161,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GreenSky by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 111,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 848,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenSky (GSKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.