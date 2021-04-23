Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Brokerages predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,650,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,654,000 after buying an additional 731,537 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 545.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,814,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,114,000 after buying an additional 4,913,675 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,671,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,891,000 after buying an additional 88,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,768,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,547,000 after buying an additional 2,897,042 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,373,000 after purchasing an additional 384,746 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,905. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.63%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

