Brokerages Anticipate Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Helix Energy Solutions Group posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of HLX traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $4.53. 20,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.74 million, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 3.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

