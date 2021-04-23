Brokerages Anticipate Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nuvation Bio.

NUVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

NYSE:NUVB opened at $10.02 on Friday. Nuvation Bio has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $15.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.42.

In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Oleg Nodelman purchased 133,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvation Bio (NUVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.