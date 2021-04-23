Brokerages Anticipate Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nuvation Bio.

NUVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

NYSE:NUVB opened at $10.02 on Friday. Nuvation Bio has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $15.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.42.

In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Oleg Nodelman purchased 133,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

