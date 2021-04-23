Brokerages Anticipate Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.23). Stitch Fix reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.18.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,439,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at $666,260.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,035 shares of company stock worth $15,575,252. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFIX traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.27. 46,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,630. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -79.51 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.20.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

