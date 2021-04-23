Brokerages Anticipate Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.67. Trane Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trane Technologies.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after buying an additional 3,421,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,327,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,156,000 after purchasing an additional 798,631 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,880,000 after purchasing an additional 501,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,857,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,090 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.33. 1,047,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,395. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.18 and its 200 day moving average is $149.26. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $73.73 and a 52 week high of $175.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

