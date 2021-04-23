Brokerages Anticipate Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.38 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) will post $87.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.76 million to $88.00 million. Vicor posted sales of $63.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full-year sales of $380.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380.00 million to $380.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $465.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%.

VICR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 471.83 and a beta of 0.84. Vicor has a one year low of $42.19 and a one year high of $104.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.11.

In other news, CFO James A. Simms sold 41,993 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,631.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,499.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $88,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,271 shares of company stock worth $6,187,786. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,595,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vicor by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 131,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vicor by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,051,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,451,000 after purchasing an additional 124,668 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,933,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vicor by 81.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

