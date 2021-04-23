Brokerages Anticipate Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.17. Zillow Group posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 196%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

ZG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.44.

ZG stock opened at $134.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of -68.44 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.03. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $37.44 and a 1 year high of $212.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 16,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

See Also: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.